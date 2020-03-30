Texas reports 4 more coronavirus deaths

DALLAS (AP) — Four more people in Texas with COVID-19 have died, as the number of people with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus swelled to nearly 2,900 statewide.

The state health department said Monday that fatalities were up by four from Sunday while the number of diagnosed cases rose by nearly 400.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.