Texas reports 2,754 new coronavirus cases, 25 new deaths

DALLAS (AP) — Texas reported 2,754 new cases of COVID-19 Monday and another 25 deaths from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

State health officials issued the counts after saying earlier that testing data would not be updated Monday because of “a network outage affecting multiple state agencies.”

A Texas Department of State Health Services spokesman says only testing numbers were affected, not case or fatality counts.

He could not provide more information on the network outage.

Texas has reported a total of 580,384 virus cases and 11,395 deaths, although the true number of cases is likely higher.