Texas Rent Relief Program sends out over $100 million in assistance

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) announced that it has distributed more than $100 million in rental and utility assistance to Texans. TDHCA has said it is sending out a $1.3 billion grant in emergency federal relief funds from the US Department of the Treasury, intended to help eligible Texans with rent and utility payments during the pandemic.

Renters, according to the TDHCA, will get assistance with up to 12 months of rent, including back rent and up to three months of future rent alongside utility assistance. With eviction moratoriums expiring across the state, the Texas Rent Relief Program (TRR) said it is “prioritizing applications for tenants whose landlords have filed for eviction in an effort to keep Texans in their homes.”

“Today the Texas Rent Relief Program is proud to announce it has reached an exciting benchmark having helped more than 12,000 Texans by providing more than $100 million in rental and utility assistance – with hundreds of millions more assistance in the pipeline,” says Bobby Wilkinson, TDHCA Executive Director. “Almost half of those funds were allocated to assist with diverting evictions. This program is providing much needed economic stability both for tenants and landlords, as well as helping renters pay utility bills. If you are a renter in Texas – help is here. We have more than a billion in assistance to help, so apply today at TexasRentRelief.com.”

Landlords can receive up to 15 months of paid rent through this program, said TRR, but only if they don’t evict.

“By the Numbers” according to the Texas Rent Relief Program:

More than $110 million has been paid or is in the process of being paid.

Assistance continues to grow with an average of $6 million approved per day in the last week, with marked increases seen weekly.

TDHCA launched a public dashboard to report on the program’s performance, available at TexasRentRelief.com.

via the TRR