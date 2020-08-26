Texas renews court effort to ban abortion procedure

Texas

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Texas officials are trying to get a federal appeals court’s permission to enforce a ban on a commonly used second-trimester abortion procedure, even though the court has not yet ruled on its constitutionality.

The 2017 law bans a procedure in which forceps and other instruments are used to remove the fetus from the womb.

A federal judge in Texas struck down the ban in 2017.

A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments in late 2018 but has yet to rule.

Texas officials want the full 17-member court to hear arguments on whether enforcement of the ban should be allowed pending a final appellate court decision. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss