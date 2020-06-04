Texas relaxes more rules to further open the state economy

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued new orders to allow retailers, bars and restaurants to serve more customers in the re-opening economy.
Phase 3 of of the reopening also allow for outdoor Fourth of July celebrations of 500 or more at the discretion of local officials.
A member of the Texas National Guard who was on security detail at the Capitol during Austin protests tested positive for the coronavirus and has been place in isolation.
The University of Texas announced more plans for the fall semester that include opening residence halls and limits on in-person class attendance.