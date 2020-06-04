Texas relaxes more rules to further open the state economy

Amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, left, and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson wear masks as they arrive to speak at a news conference at city hall in Dallas, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Abbott and local officials were on hand to discuss the response to protests in Texas over the death of George Floyd. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued new orders to allow retailers, bars and restaurants to serve more customers in the re-opening economy.

Phase 3 of of the reopening also allow for outdoor Fourth of July celebrations of 500 or more at the discretion of local officials.

A member of the Texas National Guard who was on security detail at the Capitol during Austin protests tested positive for the coronavirus and has been place in isolation.

The University of Texas announced more plans for the fall semester that include opening residence halls and limits on in-person class attendance.