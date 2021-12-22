Texas ranked second as the most moved-to state, as well as most moved-away state

Lots of people have moved to Texas in the past year, but according to a new study, there’s a lot of people who have also moved out of the Lone Star State.

According to a study by Move.org, Texas ranked second in the U.S. for the most moved-to state, and also ranked second for the state people moved away from.

Texas ranked just behind Florida for most states moved to, followed by California. Also, California was the top state people moved away from, with New York third.

The study showed people moved away from California, New York, and Texas in droves, just like last year. Plenty of people migrated into those three states as well, though. In fact, almost all of the states people moved away from the most were also popular destinations for other movers.

Between supply chain issues, a volatile climate, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, ripples have been felt across virtually every American city. And the moving industry was no exception.

Other key findings from the report include:

43% of moves that occurred in 2021 were within the same city.

20% of all moves this year were interstate moves.

One-third of Americans that moved this year purchased a home.

63% of respondents said if the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus worsens, they will consider a move in 2022.

You can see the full report at Move.org.