Texas Rangers assist Graham Police with murder investigation

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas DPS reports the Texas Ranger, at the request of the Graham Police Department, have been requested to assist with a capital murder investigation.

Texas DPS said investigators have identified Brett Lippert, age 37, from Fredericksburg, as a suspect in the murder of a 49-year-old man.

Texas DPS said, on Feb. 28, the Graham Police Department found a man dead inside a residence after receiving a burglary call.

According to DPS, they believe Lippert left the scene in the man’s vehicle, a 2002 White GMC Sierra Crew Cab pickup with Texas license plate MPC9810.

Courtesy Texas DPS

Texas DPS said a capital murder warrant has been issued for Brett Lippert and he should be considered armed and dangerous. Texas DPS said, do not approach this individual.

Texas DPS is asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911.