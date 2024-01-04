AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Railroad Commission of Texas (RCT) released the Texas Drilling Permit and Statistics for December 2023 on Thursday.
According to RCT officials, the RCT issued a total of of 621 to drill new oil or gas wells, 14 to re-enter plugged wellbores and 33 for re-completions of existing wellbores.
RCT officials noted the breakdown of the well types for the total original drilling permits as follows:
- 120 oil;
- 38 gas;
- 475 oil and gas;
- 25 injections;
- Two service;
- And nine other permits.
RCT Commission staff processed 506 oil, 129 gas, and 77 injection completions for new drills, re-entires and re-completions.
|DISTRICT
|PERMITS TO DRILL NEW OIL/GAS HOLES
|NEW OIL COMPLETIONS
|NEW GAS COMPLETIONS
|(1) SAN ANTONIO AREA
|177
|93
|30
|(2) REFUGIO AREA
|56
|34
|13
|(3) SOUTHEAST TEXAS
|6
|16
|5
|(4) DEEP SOUTH TEXAS
|12
|0
|1
|(5) EAST CENTRAL TX
|1
|4
|1
|(6) EAST TEXAS
|26
|15
|27
|(7B) WEST CENTRAL TX
|11
|9
|0
|(7C) SAN ANGELO AREA
|63
|66
|0
|(8) MIDLAND
|305
|169
|33
|(8A) LUBBOCK AREA
|30
|15
|0
|(9) NORTH TEXAS
|31
|12
|7
|(10) PANHANDLE
|3
|2
|0
|TOTAL
|621
|435
|117
For more information on the December 2023 Texas oil and gas drilling permit completion statistics, visit the Railroad Commission of Texas website.
