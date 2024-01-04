AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Railroad Commission of Texas (RCT) released the Texas Drilling Permit and Statistics for December 2023 on Thursday.

According to RCT officials, the RCT issued a total of of 621 to drill new oil or gas wells, 14 to re-enter plugged wellbores and 33 for re-completions of existing wellbores.

RCT officials noted the breakdown of the well types for the total original drilling permits as follows:

120 oil;

38 gas;

475 oil and gas;

25 injections;

Two service;

And nine other permits.

RCT Commission staff processed 506 oil, 129 gas, and 77 injection completions for new drills, re-entires and re-completions.

DISTRICT PERMITS TO DRILL NEW OIL/GAS HOLES

NEW OIL COMPLETIONS

NEW GAS COMPLETIONS



(1) SAN ANTONIO AREA 177 93 30 (2) REFUGIO AREA 56 34 13 (3) SOUTHEAST TEXAS 6 16 5 (4) DEEP SOUTH TEXAS 12 0 1 (5) EAST CENTRAL TX 1 4 1 (6) EAST TEXAS 26 15 27 (7B) WEST CENTRAL TX 11 9 0 (7C) SAN ANGELO AREA 63 66 0 (8) MIDLAND 305 169 33 (8A) LUBBOCK AREA 30 15 0 (9) NORTH TEXAS 31 12 7 (10) PANHANDLE 3 2 0 TOTAL 621 435 117

For more information on the December 2023 Texas oil and gas drilling permit completion statistics, visit the Railroad Commission of Texas website.