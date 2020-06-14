Texas prosecutors probe irregularities in 2004 Floyd arrest

FILE – This undated file photo provided by Christopher Harris shows George Floyd. Video recorded by a bystander showed the world Floyd’s horrifying last minutes. But footage recorded by body cameras that officers wore as they were apprehending Floyd could show even more about what the officers were doing and saying during that fateful encounter. (Christopher Harris via AP, File)

DALLAS (AP) — Texas prosecutors are examining potential irregularities in a scandal-ridden former Houston police officer’s arrest of George Floyd on a minor drug charge.

The probe could expand the body of convictions possibly tainted by the officer’s conduct.

Floyd death last month under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer sparked national protests.

He was arrested in 2004 and served time in a state jail over what prosecutors now describe as selling $10 worth of crack in a police sting.

Prosecutors say Floyd’s case may be among scores built on lies and false evidence from Gerald Goines, a former officer now facing murder charges.