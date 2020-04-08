Texas prisoners lock down, make masks to fight coronavirus

Sparkling Clean Professional Exterior Cleaning & Restoration owner Carlos Sanchez uses a sanitizing solution on the Woldert Park playground in Tyler, Texas on Friday, April 3, 2020. Sanchez offered to clean the city’s playgrounds for free to support the community during the coronavirus pandemic. (Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph via AP)

DALLAS (AP) — Two Texas prisons have been locked down to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Inmates at other facilities are making masks to fight the pandemic.

The prison system says about 2,100 inmates at the Rufe Jordan Unit in the Texas Panhandle and Dr. Lane Murray Unit in Central Texas have been confined to their cells on medical restrictions.

There have been more than 8,200 cases of the virus in Texas and at least 154 people have died, including a state corrections officer.

Also, the Texas Democratic Party sued to ensure any voter can cast a mail-in ballot during the pandemic.