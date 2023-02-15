AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Comptroller’s office inform Texas families that enrollment for the state’s prepaid college tuition program, the tax-advantaged “Texas Tuition Promise Fund” will be closing on Feb. 28.

According to a Texas Comptrollers release, the fund aims to help Texas families looking to take advantage of the current cost of undergraduate resident tuition and schoolwide required fees at any Texas public college or university.

“It’s never too early to start planning for a child’s college education,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “The Texas Tuition Promise Fund has a range of payment options that gives Texans the flexibility they need to plan and provide future opportunities for their children, grandchildren and other loved ones. Families will find that when it comes to planning for their children’s future education, every little bit adds up and starting early can make a difference.”

The release details that the fund allows participants flexibility by purchasing tuition units for a four-year degree, two years of community college, or just a few semesters. Officials added that in programs, where tuition and schoolwide required fees are not locked in the benefits and payouts, would be based on the Transfer Value of the units.

Officials inform individuals that the enrollment period for children younger than 1 at 2022-23 prices is extended through July 31. The next opportunity for the Texas Tuition Promise Fund begins on Sept. 1, featuring new contract prices based on Texas public college tuition and schoolwide required fee costs for the 2023-24 academic year.

For more information visit, TuitionPromise.org.