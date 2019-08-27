Texas Police Seek Beauty Cream Bandit

Security footage shows woman use battery powered saw to break into spa, steal a handful of facial creams, then flee in a Mercedes SUV.

(KPRC) Police in Sugar Land, Texas want help identifying a woman who broke into the Botox RN Medspa using a battery-powered grinding saw and then took off with a handful of creams in a Mercedes SUV.

Surveillance cameras the spa owner had installed only an hour or so before the break-in captured everything.

Botox RN Medspa owner Alfonso Perez noticed cracks in one of the front windows last Thursday that suggested an attempted break-in, so Friday after work, he installed surveillance cameras.

An hour or so later, the woman can be seen in surveillance recordings parking a Mercedes SUV in front of the spa and trying to remove plywood covering the window cracks using her hands.

