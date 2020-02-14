Texas police: Mom left kids alone to go to bar, 1 died

BAY CITY, Texas (CNN) — Authorities in Texas say the mother of a child found dead last month left that child and her two others alone at home to go to a bar.
According to police, 26-year-old Lauren Dean left her home on January 30th.
An officer went to the apartment the next day on a CPS welfare check.
Dean invited an officer in, but when they checked on seven-year-old Jordynn Barrera they found her dead.
Barrera had been bedridden and non-communicative.
She had down syndrome and cerebral palsy and was on a feeding tube.
Dean is facing charges including abandonment and endangering a child.
Her two other children were removed from the apartment.
