Texas police hold baby shower for newborn found in dumpster

Texas

Police officers in Arlington, Texas rescued baby Jason after they found him in a dumpster a few days ago, today they celebrated his health.

Posted: / Updated:

ARLINGTON, Texas (FOX NEWS) — A happy ending after the Arlington Police Department found an infant in a suitcase near a dumpster.

The boy, temporarily being called “Jason” was about two hours old, when he was found outside an apartment complex.

He was then taken to a hospital where he was cared for by hospital staff, Child Protective Services and the Alliance of Children.

On Wednesday, officers of the Arlington PD hosted a baby shower to celebrate him.

This incident reminds people of the Texas Safe Haven law allowing mothers or a third party to leave an unharmed baby at any hospital, fire station, or emergency medical service provider.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss