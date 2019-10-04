Texas police hold baby shower for newborn found in dumpster

ARLINGTON, Texas (FOX NEWS) — A happy ending after the Arlington Police Department found an infant in a suitcase near a dumpster.
The boy, temporarily being called “Jason” was about two hours old, when he was found outside an apartment complex.
He was then taken to a hospital where he was cared for by hospital staff, Child Protective Services and the Alliance of Children.
On Wednesday, officers of the Arlington PD hosted a baby shower to celebrate him.
This incident reminds people of the Texas Safe Haven law allowing mothers or a third party to leave an unharmed baby at any hospital, fire station, or emergency medical service provider.