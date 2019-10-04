Texas police hold baby shower for newborn found in dumpster

Police officers in Arlington, Texas rescued baby Jason after they found him in a dumpster a few days ago, today they celebrated his health.

ARLINGTON, Texas (FOX NEWS) — A happy ending after the Arlington Police Department found an infant in a suitcase near a dumpster.

The boy, temporarily being called “Jason” was about two hours old, when he was found outside an apartment complex.

He was then taken to a hospital where he was cared for by hospital staff, Child Protective Services and the Alliance of Children.

On Wednesday, officers of the Arlington PD hosted a baby shower to celebrate him.

This incident reminds people of the Texas Safe Haven law allowing mothers or a third party to leave an unharmed baby at any hospital, fire station, or emergency medical service provider.