AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Parks & Wildlife magazine announced the third year of the Great Outdoor Scavenger Hunt in Texas beginning Friday and set to end on Sept. 5.

According to the Texas Parks, participants will have the opportunity to select from seven regions: Dallas, Central Texas, Houston, East Texas, Panhandle, South Texas, and West Texas, where they will then find the exact location spots, take a smiling selfie and tag it on Twitter or Instagram with #GOSH2022.

You can go register on the contest page with Texas Parks adding that each location will include selfie instructions and hunt activities.

“We are so ready to hit the road for some fun,” says Texas Parks & Wildlife magazine editor Russell Roe. “GOSH inspires those day trips that make lifelong memories. Pack the ice chest and your swimsuits and hit the road for a summer of fun. Share selfies everywhere you go, and you’ll have bragging rights for being great Texas adventurers.”

In addition, if every activity is completed for the selected region, participants will then be entered to win one of three $100 Buc-ee’s gift cards.

For a complete list of rules click here.