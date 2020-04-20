Texas parks set to reopen, but complications are presenting

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — As Texas takes its first steps toward reopening starting with state parks, caveats in the plan are popping up.
El Paso Mayor Dee Margo said Sunday that two popular state parks there will not open Monday when others do.
El Paso’s exceptions hint that future openings of government services and businesses will be fraught with stipulations based on local conditions.
The number of coronavirus cases in Texas is approaching 19,000 and the number who have died is now at least 477.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Sunday reported 18,923 people had tested positive for the virus, an increase from about 18,200 cases the day before.