‘

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Texas Parks and Wildlife(TPWD) will host “Free Fishing Day” on Saturday, June 4. The event is held each year on the first Saturday in June. Participants can fish on any public body of water without a fishing license.

“Free Fishing Day is a wonderful opportunity for anglers to share their knowledge, skills, equipment, and love for fishing with a new participant, yet it’s also more than that,” said Craig Bonds, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) Inland Fisheries Director. “We hope those trying fishing on this special day will also learn that purchasing a license is an act of conservation. A fishing license purchase is one of the simplest and most effective way people can support fisheries science and management.”

The proceeds from fishing licenses helps with the conservation effort and 100% of fees go to the TPWD. The conservation efforts include fish restocking.

For more information, visit the Texas Parks and Wildlife website.