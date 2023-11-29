AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation announced it has released its full album on vinyl following the launch of the Texas Wild album project in May.

TPWF said the album features more than 15 Texas artists and is available in select record stores, Texas State Park stores, and streaming platforms. The album includes covers of Texas songs by well-known and rising Texas artists. Proceeds from the album sales will benefit the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation.

“Texas Wild” is also available on streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.

“At the outset of this project, it was hard to fathom just how amazing the album would turn out,” said Phil Lamb, TPWF’s Director of Philanthropy. “It’s far beyond what we could have ever imagined, and it was an unforgettable collaborative and creative journey. The album will forever live on in support of Texas’ wild things and wild places, and we are eternally grateful to all who have been on this journey with us.”

The full track listing of Texas Wild is as follows:

Fat Tony featuring Paul Wall – “(Hey Baby) Que Paso” Original Track: Sir Douglas Quintet

The Texas Gentlemen – “(That’s Right) You’re Not From Texas” Original Track: Lyle Lovett

Shane Smith & The Saints featuring Hayes Carll – “Pancho and Lefty” Original Track: Townes Van Zandt

Luna Luna – “Si Una Vez” Original Track: Selena Quintanilla

Ryan Bingham – “Possum Kingdom” Original Track: Toadies

The Suffers – “My Maria” Original Track: B.W. Stevenson

Shakey Graves featuring Jess Williamson – “True Love Will Find You in the End” Original Track: Daniel Johnston

Sir Woman featuring Ray Wylie Hubbard – “Texas Sun” Original Track: Khruangbin and Leon Bridges

Adrian Quesada featuring Uncle Roy & Spice and the Soul Supporters – “Say My Name” Original Track: Destiny’s Child

Sarah Jaffe – “Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground” Original Track: Willie Nelson

Toadies – “Since U Been Gone” Original Track: Kelly Clarkson



TPWF said the “Texas Wild” limited-edition vinyl album will be available to purchase in Texas State Park stores and in select record shops, including Good Records in Dallas and Record Town in Fort Worth, with vinyls available later this week at Southtown Vinyl in San Antonio, Cactus Music in Houston, Waterloo Records and End of an Ear Records in Austin and more locations to be announced soon.

More information about the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation can be found on its website.