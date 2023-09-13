AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Opening day for the teal hunting season started Sept. 9, according to a news release from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

According to TPWD, Texas hunters will still have an opportunity to harvest the bird through Sept. 24 despite dry conditions.

Habitat Conditions

“Although habitat conditions across much of the state are currently very poor due to record heat and a lack of precipitation, bright spots include portions of the Texas Panhandle, where some areas received record rainfall earlier this summer. Precipitation provides critical shallow freshwater habitat on the landscape for incoming birds,” said TPWD in the news release.

Despite dry conditions in areas of the state, many playa basins still hold water, leading to favorable areas for the birds. The far southern areas of Texas and parts of the lower Gulf Coast also have the potential for harvest areas due to rainfall from tropical storms, said TPWD.

Kevin Kraai, Waterfowl Program Leader for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, said he expects a below-average teal season this September due to dry conditions.

“Things can and often do change quickly, and if precipitation does finally come, migrating teal will most certainly take advantage of any new surface water that may appear. It would instantly improve prospects for hunters,” said Kraai.

Bird Populations

According to the department, the Blue-winged teal breeding populations declined 19% from 2022 estimates. The current estimate of 5.2 million is above the long-term average. This current estimate is above the 4.7 million bird threshold required for a 16-day teal season for 2023-24, resulting in no changes to the season length or bag limits for both this season and 2024.

The blue-winged teal is the second most abundant duck in North America, with primary breeding grounds being in the “Prairie Pothole Regions of North Dakota, South Dakota, Saskatchewan and Alberta.”

Hunter Information

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said the daily bag limit on teal is six, with a possession limit of 18.

Migratory bird hunters need to have Harvest Information Program (HIP) certification and confirm the HIP questions are answered correctly, said Kraai.

“HIP surveys allow biologists to get an accurate sample of hunters so the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service can deliver harvest surveys to a subsample of hunters later in the year,” stated the news release.

Hunters can purchase their 2023-24 license on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website.

Teal/waterfowl hunters will also need a migratory game bird endorsement and a federal duck stamp along with the HIP certification. It is also required by law that hunters have proof of completing a hunter education course and an Annual Public Hunting Permit.