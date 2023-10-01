AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s inland Fisheries Division stated that it selected 10 new projects to be supported by the Habitat and Angler Access Program for 2024-25.

“HAAP funding is awarded to support individual fish habitat improvement and angler access projects on public ponds, large reservoirs, creeks, and rivers,” said TPWD.

According to TPWD, HAAP, which launched in June 2021, sponsored its first round of projects in 2022-23 and is primarily funded by the purchases of freshwater fishing licenses.

“The Habitat and Angler Access Program offers a tremendous opportunity to support much-needed fish habitat enhancement initiatives and shoreline-based access improvements, improving conversation fisheries resources and quality of angling for Texans,” said Michael Homer, Abilene District Fisheries Biologist and HAAP Coordinator.

TPWD said that the second round of projects are expected to be completed by Aug. 31, 2025. The following request for proposals for fiscal years 2026-27 will be announced in the spring of 2025.

Projects selected for 2024-25 are listed below:

Fishing Pier at Lake Bridgeport (City of Runway Bay)

Fishing Piers at Lake Livingston

MediPark Fishing Pier in Amarillo

Hills at Sims Fishing Lake Access and Habitat Project

City of Early Town Center Kayak Launches

Miller’s Pond Fishing Pier and Pond Aeration Project

Garner State Park Riparian Restoration Project

TreeFolks Reforestation Project

Iraan Riparian Restoration and Angler Access Project

Upper San Marcos River Invasive Species Control Project

“We anticipate these projects will be successful for increasing fishing access, expanding and restoring crucial habitat for important fish populations, as well as developing and fostering partnerships with various existing and potential partners who can benefit from this new program,” Homer said.

According to TPWD, funds are used to enhance angler access and improve fish habitat through efforts such as the installation or improvement of fishing piers, installation of dock lighting, stabilization of banks and shorelines, and installation of erosion control features.

Further, officials noted that other project efforts supported by HAAP include native plant restoration, restoration of riparian forests, deployment of artificial fish attractors, removal of non-native/invasive species, and the construction of non-motorized boat launches for kayaks, canoes, and other small watercraft for fishing access.