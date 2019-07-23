Texas park reopens for overnight camping 2 years post-Harvey

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — A south Texas state park has reopened for overnight camping nearly two years after Hurricane Harvey battered the coastal area.

The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department on Monday announced Mustang Island State Park has overnight camping available after Harvey delayed a scheduled restroom replacement project. Superintendent Scott Taylor says the staff of Mustang Island State Park is excited to again be able to offer camping to visitors from around the world.

Mustang Island, near Corpus Christi, is in the area where Harvey made landfall in August 2017 .

Camp officials say the bathroom renovations included major plumbing and electrical work. Additional Harvey repairs are ongoing to the park’s headquarters and maintenance shop.