Texas oil and gas production statistics for September 2021

Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Railroad Commission (RRC) of Texas reported that crude oil and natural gas production came from 162,179 oil wells and 86,217 gas wells.

According to the RRC website, from Oct. 2020 to Sept. 2021, Texas production was 1.4 billion barrels of crude oil and 10.2 trillion cubic feet of total gas, with crude oil production limited to oil produced from oil leases, which does not include condensate and is reported separately by the RRC.

The following are Texas oil and gas production statistics released by the RRC:

TABLE 1 (September 2021): Statewide Production

ProductPreliminary Reported Total VolumeAverage Daily Production
Crude Oil104,455,357 bbls (barrels)3,481,845 bbls
Natural Gas750,152,793 mcf (thousand cubic feet)25,005,093 mcf

* These are preliminary figures based on production volumes reported by operators and will be updated as late and corrected production reports are received.

TABLE 2 (September 2020): Statewide Production

ProductUpdated Reported Total VolumeUpdated Average Daily ProductionPreliminary Reported Total VolumePreliminary Average Daily Production
Crude Oil117,547,400 bbls3,918,247 bbls104,320,582 bbls3,477,353 bbls
Natural Gas853,145,637 mcf28,438,188 mcf744,787,914 mcf24,826,264 mcf

For more statistics and a detailed list of Texas area oil and gas production including the ranking of each Texas County by crude oil, total gas and condensate production, visit the RRC’s website here.

