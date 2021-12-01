Texas oil and gas production statistics for September 2021

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Railroad Commission (RRC) of Texas reported that crude oil and natural gas production came from 162,179 oil wells and 86,217 gas wells.

According to the RRC website, from Oct. 2020 to Sept. 2021, Texas production was 1.4 billion barrels of crude oil and 10.2 trillion cubic feet of total gas, with crude oil production limited to oil produced from oil leases, which does not include condensate and is reported separately by the RRC.

The following are Texas oil and gas production statistics released by the RRC:

TABLE 1 (September 2021): Statewide Production

Product Preliminary Reported Total Volume Average Daily Production Crude Oil 104,455,357 bbls (barrels) 3,481,845 bbls Natural Gas 750,152,793 mcf (thousand cubic feet) 25,005,093 mcf

* These are preliminary figures based on production volumes reported by operators and will be updated as late and corrected production reports are received.

TABLE 2 (September 2020): Statewide Production

Product Updated Reported Total Volume Updated Average Daily Production Preliminary Reported Total Volume Preliminary Average Daily Production Crude Oil 117,547,400 bbls 3,918,247 bbls 104,320,582 bbls 3,477,353 bbls Natural Gas 853,145,637 mcf 28,438,188 mcf 744,787,914 mcf 24,826,264 mcf

For more statistics and a detailed list of Texas area oil and gas production including the ranking of each Texas County by crude oil, total gas and condensate production, visit the RRC’s website here.