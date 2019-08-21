Breaking News
Texas officer expected to be OK after traffic-stop shooting

by: Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a deputy constable who was shot during a traffic stop in Houston escaped serious injury because he was wearing a bulletproof vest.

The Harris County Precinct 7 Constable’s Office says a driver opened fire after the constable pulled him over early Wednesday in southwest Houston. The constable’s office says the constable was struck once in the chest plate of his bulletproof best, and another round hit the constable’s flashlight.

Authorities say the driver sped off but was later apprehended by Houston police. Authorities say officers found a gun and body armor inside the car.

The constable was taken to a hospital but authorities say he is expected to be OK.

