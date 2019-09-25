Texas newborn found in suitcase

Police say a baby is recovering after being found near a Texas dumpster approximately two hours old and zipped up inside a closed suitcase.

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAS) – We’re learning more today about a newborn baby found abandoned in a suitcase over the weekend.

Police in Arlington, Texas say the little boy was approximately two hours old and was found with the umbilical cord and placenta still attached.

The newborn was zipped up inside the suitcase when it was discovered Saturday near a dumpster by a woman taking out trash.

Doctors say the child weighed 4 pounds 12 ounces and was born four to six weeks premature.

Authorities say they are concerned about the health of the baby’s mother.