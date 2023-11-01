AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, Governor Greg Abbott celebrated Texas being named the Top Business Climate in the Nation by Site Selection Magazine. Announced during a press conference at the Governor’s Mansion in Austin, this is the third national best business climate ranking for Texas this year, with awards announced in June and September.

According to the press release, Site Selection’s annual Top Business Climate ranking is based on an index that includes a survey of corporate real estate executives and site selectors. Other factors in Texas’ No. 1 ranking include the number of relocations and expansions in the state; an unmatched business climate with no corporate or personal income taxes; a young, growing, skilled, and diverse workforce; robust infrastructure; and a focus on innovation with a strong startup ecosystem.

“Today we celebrate another victory for Texas—this time with Texas listed as the No. 1 business climate in the United States of America,” said Governor Abbott. “This is the first time we’ve won this award from Site Selection since 2011. All of this is a testament to the exceptional economic development professionals and chambers of commerce in Texas. Texas is America’s economic juggernaut, and we are now the eighth-largest economy in the United States.”

Officials stated that in March, Abbott accepted Selection Magazine’s Governor’s Cup for an 11th consecutive win for Texas as the nation’s top-performing state for job-creating business relocations and expansions.

“Having won Site Selection’s Governor’s Cup for total capital investment projects in 2022 earlier this year, Texas for the second time in 2023 in demonstrating that it has in place what businesses look for most when expanding or relocating,” said Mark Arend, Editor-in-Chief of Site Selection Magazine. “We congratulate the state-level and local economic developers throughout Texas for working to cultivate a business climate that is the best in the U.S.”

Further, officials also mentioned that Governor Abbott also celebrated being named the Best State for Business in April by the nation’s leading CEOs for 19 consecutive years in a row.