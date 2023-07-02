Cars zoom past during rush hour on Interstate 10 after sunset in El Paso, Texas, on November 27, 2018. (Photo by Paul Ratje/AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re planning a road trip this summer, you may not have to go very far. Texas has just named the best state for summer road trips in a new report.

WalletHub rated each state based on road trip costs, safety and activities, with various factors determining the score in each category.

Costs include average gas prices and car repairs, as well as lowest prices of campsites and three-star hotel rooms. The safety score was determined by factors including quality of roads and bridges, traffic-related fatalities, share of uninsured drivers and number of car thefts.

The activities score took into account national parks, zoos, theme parks, festivals, historical sites and access to scenic byways, among other factors.

Texas ranked fifth for activities and seventh for costs, but only 38th for safety. Still, the Lone Star State came out on top overall, with New York and North Carolina in second and third place. Ohio and Idaho round out the top five.

Rhode Island ranked last overall, after Delaware and Connecticut.

Texas’ score was boosted by low gas prices. The state frequently has among the cheapest gas in the nation. Texas also ranked second for lowest three-star hotel prices and 12th for access to scenic byways.