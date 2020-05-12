Texas moves to test everyone in nursing homes as deaths rise

Sharon Allen, left, with Houston Independent School District Nutrition Services, distributes melons at a food distribution site amid the COVID-19 pandemic Monday, May 11, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Gov. Greg Abbott is ordering coronavirus testing for all Texas nursing home residents and staff.

His directive to Texas health officials Monday came hours after the White House urged the nation’s governors to test all nursing home residents over the next two weeks.

It also came as San Antonio officials announced the first death of an employee at nursing home that was struck by one of Texas’ first major outbreaks in April.

More than 100 people have tested positive for the virus at Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, and 18 residents have died.