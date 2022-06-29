A sign stands outside of a McDonald’s restaurant February 9, 2009 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— McDonald’s announced that Texas restaurants raised over $250,000 for the Uvalde Community during last Thursday’s fundraiser.

“I’m incredibly grateful to all our amazing customers across Texas who helped us do our part in supporting the Uvalde community after such a horrible tragedy,” said Manuel Pacheco, McDonald’s Owner/Operator. “This shows how Texans come together in times of tragedy to lift each other up.”

McDonald’s donated 10% of lunchtime sales to the Robb School Memorial Fund and The Ronald McDonald Charities of San Antonio.