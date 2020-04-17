Texas mayors want equal access to coronavirus federal aid

FORT WORTH, Texas (Fort Worth Star-Telegram) — More than 100 Texas mayors are urging the state’s Congressional delegation to give all cities the same access to federal coronavirus relief funds.

President Donald Trump signed a coronavirus aid bill into law last month that allocates $150 billion to states and local governments but it limits how cities with populations fewer than 500,000 receive their funds.

While larger cities are eligible to apply for money directly from the federal government, the smaller ones must request money from the governor.

Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams says without federal funding he may be forced to lay off staff in the police and fire departments.