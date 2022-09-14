AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced Wednesday that the Texas Match the Promise Foundation (TMPF) now offers matching scholarships to third and fourth graders.

According to a press release from Hegar’s office, families who have an income of $100,000 or less are eligible to apply online or by mail between Sept. 1, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2022. TMPF said participants must enroll in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund (TTPF), and fees for new enrollments are waived during September and October 2022.

The scholarships are awarded in the form of TTPF tuition units that students can use for undergraduate resident tuition and school-related fees at Texas public colleges and universities, not including medical and dental institutions.

“I am extremely proud of the positive impact this program has had on the lives of Texas children,” Hegar said. “We’re excited the Foundation approved new matching scholarships and tuition grants that give Texas families even more assistance in preparing for their loved one’s college education.”

Officials state that families who donate $500 with incomes of $75,000 or less can receive a four-to-one match with a limit of $2,000. Families who donate $500 with incomes of $75,001 to $100,000 can receive a two-to-one match with a $1,000 limit.

The 12 applicants who donate the most will receive a one-time grant worth $3,000, which doesn’t have a matching component.

Officials add that the minimum contribution for the program has been reduced to $50, and approved recipients will have until Aug. 31, 2023, to meet this requirement.

For more information on the Texas Match the Promise Foundation scholarships visit, here.