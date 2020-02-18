Texas man pleads not guilty to killing 2, including officer

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — A Texas man pleaded not guilty during the first day of his capital murder trial for the 2018 killings of a Dallas-area police officer and another man.
KXAS-TV reports Brandon McCall entered the plea Monday.
The 28-year-old is charged with shooting his friend, Rene Gamez II, and Richardson police officer David Sherrard.
The 37-year-old officer was a married father of two daughters and later died at a hospital.
KXAS-TV reports lawyers for McCall acknowledged he shot Sherrard but said it was unintentional.
McCall is also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.