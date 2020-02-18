Texas man pleads not guilty to killing 2, including officer

This undated photo provided by Collin County, Texas, Judicial Records Department shows Brandon McCall, who pleaded not guilty on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, during the first day of his capital murder trial for the 2018 killings of a Dallas-area police officer and another man. (Collin County Judicial Records Department via AP)

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — A Texas man pleaded not guilty during the first day of his capital murder trial for the 2018 killings of a Dallas-area police officer and another man.

KXAS-TV reports Brandon McCall entered the plea Monday.

The 28-year-old is charged with shooting his friend, Rene Gamez II, and Richardson police officer David Sherrard.

The 37-year-old officer was a married father of two daughters and later died at a hospital.

KXAS-TV reports lawyers for McCall acknowledged he shot Sherrard but said it was unintentional.

McCall is also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.