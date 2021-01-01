Texas man kills wife and mother-in-law on New Year’s Eve

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) -The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s office is investigating a dispute that left a woman and her mother dead.

Deputies learned a 29-year-old man, later identified as Augustin Adan Castellano, had shot his common-law wife and mother in law.

According to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the incident took place at 9:49 p.m. on Thursday.

Augustin Adan Castellano

Deputies were called to Kenny Lane, North of Mile 15, in the city of Edinburg, to a domestic dispute were shots had been fired.

30 year-old Olga Guadalupe Guevara and 58-year-old Maria de La Luz Reyes Martinez were found dead inside the residence.

Justice of the Peace Jason Pena Precinct 5, Place 1 pronounced both women dead at the scene and has ordered an autopsy.

Castellano will be arraigned on Friday, where he will be formally charged with Capital Murder.

At 9:49pm,deputies were dispatched to the 13000 blk of Kenny Ln, located N of Mile 15 on FM493 to a domestic dispute where shots had been fired. Deputies arrived and located two females deceased from gun shot wounds. Deputies have a suspect detained. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/Q7IGjorwnk — Sheriff Eddie Guerra (@SheriffGuerra) January 1, 2021

This is a developing story and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.

The Sheriff’s Office anyone who has been, or currently is a victim of domestic violence to please come forward. Please contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114. You can also submit an anonymous tip through the HCSO smart phone application “P3 TIPS”