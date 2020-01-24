Texas man gets probation in Dr Pepper rebate scheme

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston man has been sentenced to five years probation for participating in a rebate scheme that defrauded soda giant Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. of more than $1 million.

Joseph A. Isaac was sentenced during a court hearing in Houston federal court on Wednesday.

He had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud in September.

Prosecutors say Isaac’s company was in charge of a rebate campaign by Dr Pepper that paid money to customers who returned bottle caps and paid vendors who switched to Dr Pepper Snapple Group products.

Authorities say Isaac failed to pay the rebates and instead pocketed the money.