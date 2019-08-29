Texas man gets life in abduction where FBI killed hostage

FILE – In this Jan. 26, 2018, file photo, Ernesto Valladares, brother of Ulises Valladares, speaks to the media across from his brother’s home where Ulises and his son were bound by a pair of men and then Ulises was taken away by the kidnappers and later killed during an FBI raid. Nicholas Chase Cunningham has been sentenced to life in prison on an aggravated robbery charge in the Houston-area abduction. The Houston Chronicle reports that Cunningham was sentenced Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)

CONROE, Texas (AP) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison on an aggravated robbery charge in the 2018 Houston-area abduction that ended with an FBI agent fatally shooting the hostage during a rescue attempt.

The Houston Chronicle reports that Nicholas Chase Cunningham was sentenced Tuesday. A kidnapping charge was dropped as part of a plea deal.

Cunningham was among four people charged. Two people abducted Ulises Valladares from his home in suburban Conroe on Jan. 24, 2018, and demanded money that a relative allegedly owed. Authorities have said the FBI was trying to rescue Valladares when an agent shot him.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo in October said his investigators believe the agent’s explanation was “not supported” by evidence. FBI spokeswoman Christina Garza said Thursday that federal prosecutors are still investigating.