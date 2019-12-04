RHOME, Texas (KETK) – A Texas man died Saturday after he fell while hanging Christmas lights at a client’s home.
According to NBC5, Felipe Gallegos, 39, and his wife own a business of hanging Christmas lights and washing windows.
According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner, Gallegos suffered a skull and chest fracture from the fall.
He leaves behind his wife and one son.
The Latest from MyHighPlains.com:
- Baby Yoda plush now available for pre-order
- Texas man dies after fall while hanging Christmas lights
- Amarillo High Boys’ Basketball takes down Tascosa, Canyon Lady Eagles defeat 3A #1 Idalou
- Drunken Oyster: Creme Brulee
- Devin Nunes files defamation lawsuit against CNN, claiming Ukraine story is ‘totally false’