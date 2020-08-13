Texas man attempts to take ownership of controversial statue

RICHMOND, Texas (AP) — A Black resident of a Texas city that has a statue honoring three white supremacists has attempted to take ownership of it in an effort to remove it.

The Houston Chronicle reports that Tres Davis, who has lived in Richmond for 15 years, would like the monument to be moved to a museum.

The monument pays respects to three members of a group called the Jaybirds, which sought to take control of the Fort Bend County government from the Woodpeckers, a group that included many Blacks elected during Reconstruction.

While community members have called for the statue to be removed, questions have arose about whether the county government or Richmond owns the statue.