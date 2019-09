Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a quadruple homicide in Beaumont, Texas. 22-year-old Lively Stratton has been charged with four counts of murder. Police say he shot and killed his four roommates, following a fight on Sunday.

22-year-old Lively Stratton has been charged with four counts of murder.

Police say Stratton lived with the four victims and that shots were fired as a result of a disturbance between the roommates.

Stratton is currently being held on a four-million-dollar bond.

