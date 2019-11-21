Texas man accused of trying to use homemade bomb to rob ATM

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say they have arrested a man accused of trying to use a homemade bomb to rob an automated teller machine at a Houston area bank.

Thomas Moschella remained jailed Thursday after being charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies found an improvised explosive device at the ATM early in the morning of Oct. 29.

Authorities say that a fingerprint recovered from the device was matched to the 45-year-old Moschella, who was arrested on Tuesday.

Moschella is also facing a drug charge after deputies say they found more 60 grams of methamphetamine during his arrest.

Authorities say a stolen SUV was also recovered during his arrest.

Court records did not list an attorney for Moschella.

