Texas man accused of threatening Fort Hood mass shooting

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Texas man has been released on bond after he was accused of threatening a mass shooting at Fort Hood in retaliation for a soldier’s murder.

Bexar County jail records Monday showed Mario Eloy Peña had been freed after he was charged with making a terrorist threat.

An affidavit says Peña posted on social media on July 30 that he would “be an active shooter” at Fort Hood to avenge Vanessa Guillén’s death.

Army officials confirmed on July 6 that remains found were those of the Army specialist, who had disappeared from Fort Hood on April 22.