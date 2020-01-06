Texas man accused of killing fiancee days after proposing

Texas man accused of shooting and killing fiancee just days after he proposed to her.

HOUSTON, Texas (CNN) – A man in Houston turned himself in for fatally shooting his fiance–just days after proposing.

Police say Kendrick Atkins shot Dominic Jefferson after an argument.

He fled the scene, but a witness believes he returned and saw a concerned citizen helping Jefferson.

Atkins then shot near the citizen, before running away again.

Jefferson’s family says the couple had been dating for three months when he proposed on New Year’s Eve.

