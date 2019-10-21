Texas Maintains Record Low Unemployment Rate of 3.4 Percent for Fourth Consecutive Month

AUSTIN ⎯ In September, the Texas economy added 7,600 seasonally adjusted Total Nonfarm positions. The unemployment rate held steady for the fourth month in a row at 3.4 percent matching the all-time record low first set in June. This record is currently the lowest the unemployment rate has been since series tracking began in 1976.

“Texas’ fourth straight month of record-setting low unemployment rates highlights the competitive strength of Texas businesses, whose broad-based growth across industries provides exceptional opportunities for our highly skilled workforce,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “Texas continues to be a national leader in job creation and the premier place to do business.”

Texas employers added 300,000 jobs over the year. Total nonfarm annual employment growth was at 2.4 percent in September and has held at or above 2.0 percent since February 2018.

“Texas’ labor force is made up of hard-working individuals who are eager to obtain the skills that our employers need,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “Positive economic growth means continued opportunities for the expanding labor force in Texas.”

Leading job growth in September was the Professional and Business Services adding 9,600 jobs, followed by Construction adding 7,200 jobs and Education and Health Services which added 1,800 jobs.

“Our Texas employers continue to thrive and grow in our strong and resilient economy,” said Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “Texas has created an environment for success and we continue to support local business expansion efforts over an array of industries.”

The Midland Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) recorded September’s lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a non-seasonally adjusted rate of 2.0 percent, followed by the Amarillo MSA at 2.5. The Austin-Round Rock, College Station-Bryan and Odessa MSAs each recorded the third lowest rate at 2.6 percent.