TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a recent report from the Texas Workforce Commission and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Texas leads the nation with the fastest annual jobs growth rate.

The office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott detailed that the state broke a record for total jobs with employers adding 33,600 “nonfarm” jobs in November.

“Businesses continue to grow jobs in Texas thanks to the strength of the Texas economy, the diversity of industries investing here, and the best workforce in America,” Abbott said.

“Texas works when Texans work, and I am proud that we’ve again hit a new historic high for total jobs. Despite economic pressures evident across the country, Texas employers grew jobs at the fastest rate in the nation over the past 12 months. More Texans are working than ever before, and in the months ahead we will continue working together to safeguard the freedoms found only in the Lone Star State and expand opportunity for all Texans,” Abbott concluded.

Abbott’s office released numbers as it pertains to job growth in Texas: