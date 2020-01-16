Texas ice cream licker found guilty

The Port Arthur man charged with criminal mischief after posting a video of himself licking ice cream at a Southeast Texas Walmart last year has pleaded guilty.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas (KJAC) — After licking ice cream at a Walmart in Texas and putting back on the shelf last August the man responsible has pleaded guilty.

24-year-old D’Adrien Anderson posted a video on Facebook in August taking ice cream off the shelf at a local Walmart opening the carton to lick it, just to put it back in the freezer.

More than 2,000 people shared the viral video, gaining the attention of Port Arthur Police.

Anderson claims he bought the ice cream later. Also saying he showed police the receipt to prove it.

He has pleaded guilty to a class-a misdemeanor. His sentencing is set for March 4, 2020.

Police say he was arrested and charged with criminal mischief because of the money Walmart lost after the incident. Having to restock and throw away the shelf of ice cream.

More from MyHighPlains.com: