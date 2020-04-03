Texas husband supports wife going through chemo by tailgating during the pandemic

After a man couldn't be with his wife during chemo due to coronavirus, he found a way to support her anyway..by "tailgating" outside.

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KPRC) — This story is sure to tug on your heartstrings.

Albert Conner, a devoted husband, refused to allow his wife to fight her cancer battle alone.

During her time of need, undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer, he found a creative way to support his wife, Kelly.

It’s a story that’s now gone viral.

Conner says he had never missed one of his wife’s treatments but that changed after the hospital temporarily restricted visitors due to the coronavirus outbreak.

While he couldn’t step foot inside the facility, he knew he had to do something.

So, he made a special sign and decided to tailgate outside Kelly’s hospital window.

Kelly snapped a selfie from her second-floor window showing her husband’s loving support.

The Conners say their story resonates with people because so many are having to overcome challenges these days.

