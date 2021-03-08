Texas House reveals 7 priority bills to address winter electric grid crisis

This image shows the inside of ERCOT’s control room located in Taylor, TX. The control room operators monitor energy levels inside Texas’ power grid around the clock. (Courtesy: ERCOT)

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — On Monday, Speaker Dade Phelan (R – Beaumont) announced the House’s first seven priority bills that aim to protect consumers, and strengthen the state’s electric grid after the winter freeze in February left millions in the dark.

“We came up with some ideas that we thought were obvious changes that need to occur as soon as possible,” Speaker Phelan said. “This is just the beginning point of the discussion.”

The bills range from weatherization requirements to improving communication.

House Bill 10, filed by Rep. Chris Paddie (R – Marshall), would restructure the ERCOT board, replacing unaffiliated members with members appointed by the governor, lieutenant governor and house speaker. HB 10 would also require all board members to reside in Texas, and add a board position to represent consumers.

House Bill 11, also filed by Rep. Paddie, would require electric transmission and generation facilities in the state to be weatherized against all extreme weather conditions in Texas.

There’s also another priority bill requiring weatherization, HB 14. This bill would require the Texas Railroad Commission to adopt rules, requiring gas pipeline operators to weatherize, as well, covering extreme heat and freezing conditions.

House Bill 12 would establish a statewide disaster alert system, administered by the Texas Division of Emergency Management. The bill was filed by Rep. Richard Raymond, (D – Laredo), and would build off of the same system used for Amber Alerts.

House Bill 13, filed by Rep. Paddie, would establish a council to improve coordination during disasters. It would include ERCOT, Public Utility Commission of Texas, the Texas Railroad Commission and TDEM leaders, who would work together to identify challenges with fuel supply, repairs, energy operations and service interruptions.

Rep. Ana Hernandez, (D – Houston), filed HB 16 to defend ratepayers. This would ban variable rate products like Griddy for residential customers.

The last on the list, filed by Joe Deshotel, (D – Beaumont), HB 17 would prevent any political subdivision or planning authority from enforcing an ordinance that would prohibit the connection of residential or commercial buildings based on the type of energy source that will be delivered.