Texas hoping to revive law on burial of fetal remains

FILE – In this May 21, 2019 file photo, a group gathers to protest abortion restrictions at the State Capitol in Austin, Texas. Arguments over a Texas law requiring that health care clinics bury or cremate fetal remains from abortions and miscarriages are set for a federal appeals court in New Orleans. A Texas judge blocked the law last year. U.S. District Judge David Ezra ruled that many clinics would be unable to meet the law’s requirements, thus creating unconstitutional obstacles for women seeking abortions. A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals hears arguments Thursday, Sept. 5. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Texas attorneys have asked a federal appeals court to revive the state’s requirement that fetal remains from abortions and miscarriages at health care facilities be buried or cremated.

A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans gave no indication when it would rule following Thursday’s arguments. One panel member raised the possibility that a decision could be delayed until after the Supreme Court rules in a pending Louisiana abortion regulation case. No date for consideration has been set in that case.

A federal judge blocked the Texas law last year.

A lawyer for the state said that decision should be overturned, arguing that abortion providers failed to provide evidence that the law would deprive women of the right to choose to have abortions.