AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— According to the 2022 Texas Quarterly Housing Report from Texas Realtors, the number of single family homes sold across the state declined 5.6% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same time frame in 2021, while the median price kept climbing.

“Although home sales slightly declined, the demand for buying a Texas home was still impressive, with more than 100,000 homes sold during the second quarter of 2022.” Russell Berry, chairman of Texas Realtors, said. “Housing inventory levels are finally on the rise in many areas of the state, something we haven`t seen for several years, but home prices continue to rise.”

According to the report, during the second quarter this year, the statewide median price of $357,388 represents a 19.1% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Nearly half of the 108,390 homes sold in the state were in the $200,000-$399,000 price range.

“The rapidly rising interest rates, increases in home price, and tight housing inventory had a slowing effect on home sales in the second quarter of the year, but the Texas housing market is still strong.” Jim Gaines, Ph.D., research economist with the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University said. “The data could indicate signs of a transition period for the Texas real estate market. If inventory continues to steadily increase and home sales price appreciation begins to slow, we could be moving towards a pre-pandemic environment.”

The report showed that housing supply in Texas increased 0.8 months in the second quarter of 2022 to 2.1 months of inventory. This is the first time inventory has increased year-over-year since the third quarter of 2019 and the first time it has been above two months of inventory since the third quarter of 2020. Homes spent an average of 27 days on the market before going under contract, five days less than the second quarter of 2021.

“Right now, it`s crucial for homebuyers and sellers to equip themselves with accurate information and reliable resources.” Chairman Berry stated. “Working with a Texas Realtor is the optimal way to make an informed and timely decision in what is still a very active real estate market in every area of the state.”

For more information, or to view the 2022 Texas Quarterly Housing Report, visit the Texas Realtors website.