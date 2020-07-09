Texas hits record with 98 new COVID-19 deaths reported

Shania Dod holds a test kit before getting a patient’s sample at a United Memorial Medical Center COVID-19 testing site Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas reported its deadliest day of the pandemic with nearly 100 new deaths on Wednesday as newly confirmed cases continued soaring and Austin began preparations to turn the downtown convention center into a field hospital.

The 98 reported deaths set a record one-day high, surpassing the record 60 deaths reported a day earlier.

Texas is now reporting a total of 2,813 deaths.

The state is also reported 9,979 new coronavirus cases Wednesday after hitting a record-high 10,028 new cases the day before.

The state’s total number of reported cases is now at 220,564.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott aggressively began one of America’s fastest reopenings in May but has begun reversing course in recent weeks, ordering bars closed and mandating face coverings.