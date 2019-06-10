Texas High School Rodeo officially underway in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The 2019 Texas High School Rodeo finals have officially kicked off for the 30th year in a row in Abilene.

A ribbon cutting and luncheon kicked off the start of the rodeo, followed by the signing of an additional 3-year contract to keep the finals in the Key City, with Taylor County winning the bid earlier this year–to host the event that brings in millions of dollars into Abilene’s economy.

“It’s a board decision and we vote on it, and they’ve always voted to come back to Abilene, Texas, one thing because of the facilities y’all have here,” says Cotton George, National Director for State of Texas.

And as the competition has evolved so has the sport itself. One finalist says she’s glad to see other girls compete alongside her.

“Texas is so huge and a lot of the girls here are really, really great, so it’s just great that we can come here and all of us really good girls can come together and compete together,” said Kaycee Windsor, from White Deer who is in her second year at state.

The finals continue until this Saturday, June 15.