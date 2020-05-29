Texas Health and Human Services helping feed students through food benefits

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Health and Human Services is helping out families who lost access to food due to schools closing because of COVID-19 through a program called Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer or (P-EBT).

P-EBT will be a card that will help families gain access to a one-time food benefit.

Children eligible for the P-EBT card benefits are those who received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for March 2020 as well as children who were certified for free or reduced school meals during the last Texas school year.

Amarillo ISD’s Child Nutrition Director, Matt Buck, spoke about the program, saying, “That’s additional SNAP benefits for parents that might have lost access to free or reduced meals for their children throughout the school year, and that’s a one-time payment. Basically, if their child received free or reduced meals through the school year, they can apply for that card and get some additional money.”

Each eligible child will receive $285, the amount was based on the average number of days schools were closed for the school year.

Families that already receive SNAP benefits do not have to re-apply and should have P-EBT funds loaded onto their current Lone Star card.

For families interested in the benefits card, they should receive a link from their child’s school regarding the benefits starting in June and will have until the end of the month to apply.

More information can be found regarding the P-EBT benefits by clicking here.

